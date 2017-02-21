Kingsport man allegedly kills one, critically injures another in attempted drug robbery

Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to a possible shooting incident Monday night at a four-unit apartment complex at 391 Lynn Drive in the Lynn Garden community.

When they arrived, officers found two males with gunshot wounds. Stephen Caudill was found shot to death inside apartment four. Clayton Ray was found outside the front porch of apartment two and found to still be responsive. He was rushed to a hospital for emergency medical treatment and is currently listed in critical condition.

Evidence of a marijuana grow was found inside apartment four. The KPD Criminal investigations Division responded to the scene and conducted an extensive investigation that lasted throughout Monday night.

Investigators said they were able to determine a lone suspect, identified as Anthony Lee Moosman, 18, 502 Clinchfield St., came to the apartments with a handgun in a premeditated attempt to rob the two victims.

At some point during the robbery, Moosman allegedly opened fire on the pair. Ray managed to get out of the apartment and go next door for help and collapsed on the front porch. Moosman left the scene. KPD Investigators believe Moosman and the victims had been previously acquainted.

A warrant has been obtained for Moosman’s arrest and he is being charged with first degree murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Moosman remains at large and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a white male standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to immediately call detectives at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

Police said this is an active investigation and no additional details will be released at this time.