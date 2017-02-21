Hawkins man accused of kidnapping, assault after wife brings home wrong beer

He then allegedly forced her to drive him to a tavern in Newport and drop him off.

The incident occurred late Saturday night in the Pressmen’s Home community north of Rogersville where the couple live.

The alleged victim, Tracy Gail Worth, wasn’t able to contact police until she dropped her husband off at the tavern shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in Cocke County.

Mrs. Worth told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Reba Matthews that she had gone to the grocery store prior to the incident, and when she returned home with the wrong brand of beer, her husband, Jeff Allen Worth, became enraged.

Worth, 44, 2042 Pressmen’s Home Road, allegedly started beating his wife with his fists.

He then reportedly refused to allow her to leave, held her at knifepoint, and forced her to drive him to an ATM in Cocke County, where he withdrew $70.

Mrs. Worth stated she then dropped her husband off at Audrey’s Bar and went to a friend’s house in Newport to call police.

Jeff Worth was arrested a short time later on an outstanding warrant from Jefferson County on a probation violation.

The Kobalt boxcutter he allegedly used to threaten his wife was reportedly in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Mrs. Worth was treated for injuries by EMS personnel in Newport, but refused transport to the hospital.

Matthews stated in her report that she observed egg-size knots on Mrs. Worth’s scalp.

Mr. Worth was served with the Hawkins County kidnapping and assault warrants Sunday afternoon and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

As of Tuesday, he remained held without bond pending arraignment set for Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.