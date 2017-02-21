D-B, Palmer Center on soft lockdown Tuesday as a precaution

Police Tuesday continued the search for Anthony Lee Moosman, 18, 502 Clinchfield St., in connection with the Monday night shooting dead of Stephan Caudill and the critical shooing injuries to Clayton Ray. four-unit apartment complex at 319 Lynn Drive in the Lynn Garden community. The lockdown occurred around noon, during lunch at D-B, and lasted the remainder of the school day.

“D-B and Palmer are on a soft lockdown in an abundance of caution, due to an ongoing KPD (Kingsport Police Department) investigation in the surrounding Kingsport area,” Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Schools Andy True said in an email statement when asked about the lockdown Tuesday afternoon. “Students will stay indoors until afternoon dismissal. No current indication that anyone at the school is at risk, but done to be overly cautious.”

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said the alleged perpetrator is not known to be near D-B, Palmer or any schools.

“I will say that we have no indication whatsoever that Moosman is anywhere near any schools,” Patton said.

True said in a later interview “lunch was taken to students where ever they were located” when the lockdown began. D-B has more than 2,200 students, while Palmer across the street from D-B and is a pre-school program serving children of students and school system employees. “This is the ultimate abundance of caution scenario,” True said.

The following email went out from KCS to D-B parents and guardians just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“We wanted to make you aware that in an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to shelter in place at D-B and Palmer this afternoon due to an ongoing KPD investigation in the surrounding Kingsport area. This means that students will remain indoors until afternoon dismissal,” the email said.

“There is no current indication that anyone at the school is at risk, however this is simply being done in an abundance of caution,” the email said. “Currently, D-B students are in their C block classes. Current plans are that students will eat lunch and remain in that location for the remainder of the school day. After school dismissal will take place as normal with extra safety precautions in place.

“Again, there is no current indication that anyone at the school is at risk. However, safety is always going to be our first priority and this is being done in an abundance of caution.” A shorter text message went out a little earlier in the day.

Block classes dismiss at 2:45 p.m. at D-B, while singleton classes get out at 3 p.m., True said. Students in C block indicated they were released at 2:45 p.m.