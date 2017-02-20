Wise County crash kills one, injures another

VSP Sr. Tpr. J.T. Funk is investigating the crash that occurred at 5:25 a.m. on State Route 643 just over a mile south of State Route 670. The VSP said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on S.R. 643 when it ran off the left side of the road and struc a tree.

The driver, Christopher T. Covell, 47, of Wise, was pronounced dead at the scene. The VSP said Covell was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger, Richy W. Niece, 36, of Wise, was transported to Norton Community Dhospital and then on to Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.