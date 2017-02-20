School burglar spray painted misspelled racial slur

Rogersville Police Department Chief Doug Nelson said the suspect,16-year-old Cherokee High School student, was wearing the same coat and clothes in school Thursday that he was allegedly seen wearing on JRP school video surveillance from the night before.

Nelson said the word that the boy allegedly spray painted on the JRP door is “Niger” which is a nation in northern Africa in the Sahara desert — although the author likely misspelled the word he intended to leave behind.

Rogersville police responded to the school Thursday morning after staff discovered that a rock had been thrown through glass door on the north side of the building.

School surveillance video revealed that the suspect arrived at the school at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday and left at 12:25 a.m.

Two iPods with a total value of $500 were stolen from one classroom.

“They’ve got good (surveillance) cameras in the school,” Nelson said. “He still had on the same clothes at Cherokee the next day that he had on that night. That made it easier to identify him.”

Nelson said the stolen iPods were recovered from the suspect’s home.

The boy was charged with burglary, vandalism and theft over $500.

The boy was transported at the Johnson City Juvenile Detention Center.