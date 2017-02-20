logo

KPD investigating possible shooting in Lynn Garden

From staff reports • Yesterday at 11:33 PM

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Central Dispatch was notified of a possible shooting incident Monday night in the 300 block of Lynn Avenue in the Lynn Garden community, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.

Police said the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Officers from the Kingsport Police Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division were on scene late Monday.

Police said no other details were immediately available.

