Ringley's victims have mixed feelings about plea deal

ROGERSVILLE — Shirley Vaughn says she can forgive former Hawkins County Memorial Gardens owner Vickie Ringley, but it isn’t going to be easy.

Vaughn was one of 360 cemetery clients who were swindled by Ringley over the past two decades.

On Friday, Ringley pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court to four of the 12 charges on which she was originally indicted, including the most serious count of theft over $60,000.

As part of her 10 year plea agreement, Ringley will be released on probation Feb. 28 after serving just shy of 25 months behind bars. She will also be required to pay $500 in restitution every month beginning April 1 to remain free.

During her plea hearing, Ringley stated that God has forgiven her and she hopes her victims will forgive her as well.

Vaughn told the Times-News following the hearing that she does forgive Ringley.

“I’m a Christian,” Vaughn said. “I have to, to live right. It’s hard, but God’s going to take care of this. He’ll take care of us and her too.”

Vaughn, who lives in Surgoinsville, lost $4,500.

She prepaid for a vault, tombstone, and the opening and closing of the grave, and Ringley “took it all.”

Although Ringley has been ordered to pay restitution, Vaughn isn’t counting on seeing much of her money.

“It will take a long time to get it,” she said. “Look at all these other people. They’re out too. But we have got the grave plots, and some of them didn’t get that because she sold them about three times. It’s a sad situation.”

Sandra Kirkpatrick, who resides in the Lakeview community, said she believes Ringley should be required to serve the full 10 year sentence behind bars.

Kirkpatrick lost more than $8,000 that she prepaid for burial plots, markers, and all burial services.

“All we had to buy was our caskets,” Kirkpatrick said. “Now we don’t have anything.”

Like Vaughan, Kirkpatrick isn’t optimistic about receiving restitution.

Carters Valley resident Onzy Horn lost nearly $3,000 to Ringley. When asked if he believes the plea agreement is fair, Horn replied, “I’d rather not comment on that.”

Horn did, however, praise the investigators in the case, and he was also a bit more optimistic about the possibility of receiving restitution.

“We ought to,” Horn said. “She’s paying $500 per month back in restitution. They said it was coming in to the court, and they were going to disperse it, so we should. And they’re going to sell the cemetery and all of their personal stuff. They owned the home just above the cemetery.”

Although the exact amount of money stolen by Ringley hasn’t been released, Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the court Friday it was well into “six figures.”

Ringley reportedly took money for burial materials and services in advance, and instead of placing those funds in a trust for use when they were needed by the clients, she used the money for herself.

She also sold some of the same burial plots two and even three times.

Horn bought plots for himself and his wife, and they paid in advance for the opening and closing, as well as the vaults.

“We did get our headstone grave markers,” he added. “They’ve got it over at the district attorney’s office. A lot of people lost that, but we did get that.”