Home burglaries net Coeburn man nine years

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said Michael Jason Sluss, 26, entered guilty pleas in December to four counts of breaking and entering residences, two counts of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and violation of probation.

Sixteen years of the 25-year sentence were suspended, conditioned upon successful completion of eight years’ supervised probation following Sluss’ release from prison, no contact with victims, and paying restitution to the victims.

Slemp said evidence showed that Sluss broke into multiple residences during the nighttime hours in the Flatwoods section of Coeburn, taking property valued at more than $200 in each case, including a firearm.

Slemp said on at least one occasion Sluss entered the home of victims while they were sleeping. During that incident, Slemp said the victims were awakened when Sluss attempted to enter a bedroom.

Sluss was previously convicted in 2014 for distribution of a Schedule III controlled substance and placed on probation. At the time of the home break-ins, Slemp said, Sluss was not in compliance with his probation officer and had “absconded” from supervision.

When police arrested Sluss on the probation violation offenses, the officers also discovered stolen property at Sluss’ residence, including the stolen firearm. Sluss later confessed to the crimes, Slemp said.

“Breaking and entering into a home is one of the most serious and most offensive crimes we see in court. It is beyond reprehensible to break into someone’s house and safe place at nighttime while they are at home sleeping,” Slemp said.

“Mr. Sluss robbed several families in our community of their peace of mind, and the repercussions of his actions will remain with these victims for the rest of their lives. My office will continue to seek harsh penalties for crimes like these to send a clear signal that this behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”