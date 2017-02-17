Hawkins cemetery owner take plea deal requiring restitution for release

But, former Hawkins County Memorial Gardens owner Vickie Lynn Ringley will end up right back in jail if she can’t maintain her monthly $500 restitution payments.

Ringley, 55, received an overall sentence of 10 years Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court in exchange for guilty pleas to charges inlcuding theft over $60,000.

She has been in jail since Feb. 4, 2015, and as part of her plea agreement will be released on Feb. 28 having served 756 days in jail.

Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the court Friday Ringley will be required to pay $500 in restitution into the Clerk of Courts office each month beginning in April 1.

The amount of restitution owed wasn’t reported to the court Friday, but Armstrong said it’s expected to be well into six figures.

Ringley pleaded guilty before Judge John Dugger to one count of theft over $60,000, one count of money laundering, one count of forgery, and one count of felony violation of cemetery regulations.

At the time of her arrest Ringley lived in the log cabin style house on the hill above the cemetery, but the state has seized all of that property.

The final amount of restitution was reserved pending the sale of Ringley’s personal property, as well as the sale of the cemetery.

During her hearing Friday Ringley told Judge Dugger that she already has employment lined up when she is released, so she can begin paying restitution on schedule on April 1.

“That’s critical to this agreement, making these victims whole,” Dugger told Ringley.

Ringley’s plea agreement also includes a permanent restraining order that keeps her away from the Hawkins County Memorial Gardens and the victims in this case.

The attorney general’s office had mailed notifications to all 360 victims that Ringley’s plea hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon in Rogersville. About two dozen victims were in the audience as Ringley completed the plea hearing, and Dugger gave Ringley an opportunity to speak to them.

“I’m very sorry, and also I’d like to say that God has forgiven and I hope they can find it in their hearts to forgive me,” Ringley stated to her victims.

Dugger noted that the Attorney General’s Office and state investigator Allison Barnes worked hundreds of hours on this case.

“It has been very difficult for them, and they have tried to reach a resolution that would be satisfactory to most people,” Dugger said. “You can’t ever satisfy 360 people, but for most people, they have tried to do that.”

The investigation into Ringley’s illegal activities at the cemetery began in August of 2013 after the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints that cemetery clients hadn’t received goods and services she had been contracted and paid to provide.

In January of 2014 Ringley was interviewed by investigators, at which time she admitted that she didn’t have a trust account for the cemetery as required by law, and that she was using money paid by cemetery clients to pay her personal expenses, including her mortgage and utilities.

“She also admitted she was using money from new clients to attempt to provide services to old clients in what can best be described as a pyramid scheme,” Armstrong told the court.

Armstrong further stated, “For several weeks (investigators) met with hundreds of potential victims, and collected information regarding their contractual agreements with Hawkins County Memorial Gardens and Vickie Ringley. The complaints collected from victims were various but consistently included failure to place headstones and markers as contracted to do; failure to provide deeds after the purchase of cemetery plots; forged signatures and notarizations on documents; plots that had been sold multiple times to different people such that numerous people had proof of ownership of the same burial plot.”

Her cemetery license was suspended by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance on Feb. 10, 2014.

The cemetery was placed in receivership by the state in December of 2014.

On Feb. 2, 2015 Ringley was named in a 12-count Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment: two counts of theft over $60,000, two counts of money laundering, forgery, and seven counts of felony failure to follow cemetery regulations.

“While there were hundreds of counts that could have been brought against Mrs. Ringley, I elected to proceed on the charges which best showed Mrs. Ringley’s long standing pattern of criminal behavior,” Armstrong said. “At the time of the indictment our calculations of the money stolen by Mrs. Ringley was in six figures.”

Armstrong added, “Victims consistently expressed a desire to be made whole, and I would add that they also asked that the appropriate punishment be meted out. They also thought that Mrs. Ringley should be held financially accountable for the money taken from them.”

Armstrong mentioned the possibility of scheduling a hearing in June to determine the final amount of restitution owed.

“As the court knows, the Chancery Court in Davidson County has proceedings pending now with regards to that, and I believe they have a hearing on March 28,” Armstrong told the court Friday. “The receiver will more than likely be given the go-ahead by the court to enter into the sale of the cemetery. We don’t know who that is or what the amount is at this point. That’s why we can’t give you the final restitution amount today.”