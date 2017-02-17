Crack cocaine conspiracy nets Greeneville man 20 years in prison

Braun Tarone Evans Dabbs was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court to 210 months in prison following a conviction for his role in the conspiracy. Dabbs was charged in an indictment in March 2016 on one count of conspiracy and two counts of distribution of crack cocaine. A month later, he agreed to plead guilty to the conspiracy charge.

Since Dabbs was on federal supervised release for a prior conviction during the time he engaged in the crack cocaine conspiracy, he received a consecutive 30-month sentence, for a total of 240 months.

According to a press release on the sentencing, Dabbs was initially convicted on federal crack cocaine conspiracy charges in 2009 and received a prison sentence of 42 months. Due to a change in the law, that sentence was subsequently reduced to 34 months.

Upon his release from prison, Dabbs was placed on supervised release, during which time he re-engaged in the sale of crack cocaine. On two separate occasions in June 2015, Dabbs sold crack cocaine in the amounts of 52 grams and 69.88 grams to individuals working on behalf of law enforcement.

According to his plea agreement, Dabbs admitted he was accountable for approximately 4,500 grams (4.5 kilograms) of crack cocaine from October 1, 2013 through July 21, 2015, all while on supervised release.

The case was a result of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s drug supply reduction strategy. OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multi-level attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.