KPD searching for smash-and-grab burglar who stole cigarettes

On Jan. 25 at approximately 1 a.m., an unknown suspect smashed the exterior glass door of the Dollar General, located at 1197 North Eastman Road in Kingsport, with a brick. Once the suspect was inside, he destroyed a display case which allowed him access to the merchandise inside.

The suspect committed $800 in property damage to steal approximately $100 worth of cigarettes, the release stated.

It was all captured on video surveillance. A grainy image from the video is included with this article. The entire video is also included with this report.

Anyone who may have tips leading police to the arrest of the suspect is asked to contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.