KPD searching for smash-and-grab burglar who stole cigarettes
Staff reports
Today at 12:31 PM
Kingsport police are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect that caused $800 in property damage to steal $100 worth of cigarettes, according to a press release.
On Jan. 25 at approximately 1 a.m., an unknown suspect smashed the exterior glass door of the Dollar General, located at 1197 North Eastman Road in Kingsport, with a brick. Once the suspect was inside, he destroyed a display case which allowed him access to the merchandise inside.
The suspect committed $800 in property damage to steal approximately $100 worth of cigarettes, the release stated.
It was all captured on video surveillance. A grainy image from the video is included with this article. The entire video is also included with this report.