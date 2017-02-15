De-coded: Property violations lead to Valentine's Day bust in Gate City

On Valentine’s Day, Gate City police officers observed a property on Fir Street that was in violation of town code. The officers and the Gate City town manager were speaking to the man who lived on the property, later identified as Antonio Edward Church, 36, formerly of Marion, about the issues.

When officers ran Church’s name through their computer system, it came back with warrants for his arrest for possession of dangerous drugs.

Church was placed under arrest and a search warrant obtained for the property.

Inside, officers reportedly found several bags of meth, cutting agents, marijuana, stolen guns, meth pipes, jewelry, syringes and a large amount of ammunition.

Church was charged with felony possession of more than 10 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of meth, knowingly possessing firearms while in possession of Schedule II drugs, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, three counts of possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

He was transported to the Duffield Regional Jail.