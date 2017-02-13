Report of sleeping motorist leads CHPD to drugs, stolen pistol

Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday CHPD officer Isaac Hutchins responded to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle in front of an apartment at 914 Holliston Mills Road.

Upon his arrival Hutchins observed a man later identified as Bradley Lynn Knowles, 26, 324 Mt. Zion Road, Church Hill laying in the vehicle.

Hutchins described Knowles as disoriented and confused and possibly under the influence of an intoxicant.

As Knowles stepped out of the vehicle, Hutchins allegedly observed a small clear baggie of a crystal like substance in the seat where Knowles had been sitting.

CHPD Chief Mark Johnson stated in his report that Hutchins informed Knowles he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back.

“The subject pulled away from Hutchins and jumped back into his vehicle and locked the door,” Johnson said. “Hutchins ordered the suspect to unlock the door. He refused. Hutchins then used his ASP baton to shatter the driver's side window. Detective Ethan Mays arrived as backup and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.”

Upon searching the vehicle police allegedly seized the baggy of meth, as well as a Springfield XDS .45 ACP handgun; a glass jar of what is believed to be marijuana; a small clear baggie with seven blue pills in it believed to be amphetamine; a small baggie with 5 white pills believed to be buprenorphine; a scale; two meth pipes; and numerous clear baggies.

A check through NCIC revealed the handgun to be stolen out of Carter County.

“The owner of the vehicle gave a written statement that Knowles borrowed her vehicle Feb. 8, but then refused to return the vehicle by midnight which he had agreed to do,” Johnson said. “During a check of Mr. Knowles' criminal history it was revealed that he has an active Order of Protection which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. ... While being booked on our charges, jail staff discovered an active warrant for Failure to Pay Child Support; he was served with that.”

Church Hill police charged Knowles with possession of meth with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft, joyriding, possession of Schedule II narcotics for resale, possession of Schedule III narcotics for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.