Hawkins man killed in single vehicle rollover accident

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jim Lee stated in his report that the accident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kenneth R. Cook, 27, of Rogersville was driving a 1997 Pontiac van eastbound on 11-W about a mile east of the Rt. 31 intersection when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, which went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway.

The van then overturned, and Cook, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected.

Lee stated in his report that Cook wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and in this case a seatbelt could have made a difference.