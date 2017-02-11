Suspected serial shoplifter nabbed in Rogersville

Around 1 a.m. Saturday Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to the Rogersville Wal-Mart store at the request of the Rogersville Police Department.

Rogersville Police Officers had detained Michael Steven Knarr after seeing his image circulated in an official K.P.D. News Release as a suspect in multiple area felony shoplifting incidents.

Upon arrival, Kingsport Officers were able to positively identify Knarr, 45, West Columbia, S.C. as the suspect in question.

He was placed under arrest for Theft of Property over $5,000 (Felony Shoplifting) and transported back to the Kingsport City Jail, where he remains confined, awaiting arraignment, with no current eligibility for bond.

At the time of his arrest, Knarr was traveling in the same silver 2004 Volkswagen Passat compact 4-door sedan used during his earlier crimes. He was also in possession of several power and hand tools believed to have been stolen, as well as over $2,500 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the sale of stolen property.

His vehicle, the tools, and the cash were all seized as evidence. As he was being booked and processed through the Kingsport City Jail, an alert Kingsport Corrections Officer took note of a particular item in his possession.

From prior employment experience, the Corrections Officer immediately recognized the item as a proprietary tool used to deactivate alarms on fire doors at emergency exits. This tool was also seized as a key piece of evidence.

Knarr remains the subject of investigations into several felony shoplifting incidents in Kingsport and other jurisdictions across the Tri-Cities area of Northeast Tennessee. Additional charges are pending in multiple jurisdictions in those incidents.

The Kingsport Police Department would like to thank the Rogersville Police Department for their invaluable assistance in the apprehension of Knarr.