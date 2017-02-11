Hawkins escapee receives less time than inmate who helped him

Timothy Millard Rose, 33, 1162 Mooreland Drive, Kingsport, was sentenced Friday to a total of four years including one year for his escape from the Hawkins County Jail which took place Aug. 29, as well as another three years for the theft of a pickup during that escape.

At the time of his escape Rose was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on a charge of maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used or sold.

Assistant attorney general Ryan Blackwell told the judge that charge is still pending, and the lab results for that case have only just arrived.

On the afternoon of Aug. 29 Rose and fellow inmate Derek Nathaniel Short escaped by scaling a 12-foot security fence in the exercise yard, going over razor wire, and then landing hard on the other side.

Short reportedly suffered severe cuts and one broken ankle, and was arrested by HCSO deputies the following afternoon at the East Ridge Apartments on Hawkins Street less than a half-mile from the jail. He subsequently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor escape in Hawkins County Sessions Court.

Rose reportedly suffered two broken ankles and severe cuts, and was apprehended the following evening at 311 Hoover St. in Kingsport.

Aside from his four year sentence Rose was fined $500 and ordered to pay $1,360 in restitution.

Three other inmates reportedly assisted in the escape by physically blocking a guard.

Among those inmates was Jody Lee Horner, 23, 126 Davis Lane, Rogersville, who was sentenced Friday to a total of five years and one day.

Horner pleaded guilty to facilitation of escape in exchange for a three year sentence, which will run consecutively to the two years and one day he also received in exchange for a plea to burglary and theft over $1,000.

Dugger accepted a condition of Horner’s plea that will allow him to transfer to an in-patient drug treatment center after serving 365 days in jail.

Horner was also fined $850 and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.

Dugger heard several other guilty pleas Thursday and Friday including:

• James Ralph Hagood, 37, 322 Lyons Ave., Church Hill, who was sentenced to 12 years, fined a total of $2,150, and ordered to pay a total of $3,700 in restitution for four counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft over $500, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Melissa Ann Johnson, 44, 238 Klepper Estate, Rogersville, who was sentenced to two years and one day of probation for felony willful abuse, neglect, or exploitation of an adult.

• Andrew Willard Johnson, 25, 238 Klepper Estate, Rogersville, who was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation for simple assault.

• Haley Amber Cradic, 33, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, who was sentenced to two years and one day of community corrections for aggravated statutory rape.