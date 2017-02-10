Stolen camper leads to arrest on meth, gun charges

Phillip Wayne Burton, 48, 175 Stewart Drive, Lot 12, was questioned last month about a camper located in his yard that was suspected of being stolen.

Burton initially told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that he owns the camper.

After deputies confirmed the camper was stolen, however, a search was conducted inside the camper, which resulted in officers allegedly locating marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

At that point the HCSO Narcotics Unit and Third Judicial District Drug Task Force opened a separate investigation and obtained a search warrant for Burton’s residence.

That search warrant was executed early Thursday morning with the assistance of the HCSO Tactical Unit.

During the search, deputies allegedly discovered approximately one gram of meth, digital scales, multiple baggies, and a loaded .40-caliber handgun.

Burton was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, maintaining a dwelling for drug use and theft over $1,000.

As of Friday, he remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday morning.