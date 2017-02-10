Scott officers take part in homicide training course

The group has taken pictures, collected evidence, made plaster castings of shoes and tires on the scene, examined DNA and blood splatter and, finally, testified about its findings in a courtroom.

It was all a part of a practical homicide scene investigation training course which took place at Gate City Town Hall.

“A lot of people here have not really had advanced training in things like plaster casting and DNA and fingerprinting ...,” said Gate City Police Chief Scott Fink. “It’s been an asset for us.”

Fink said the practical training helps the officers meet continuing education requirements but more importantly gets all of them where they need to be when they investigate crimes other than homicide. The training was important for Scott County officers because when working at a smaller department, police often have to play several different roles, including investigator, Fink said.

Officers who attended the training said they learned a lot over the course of the last week.

“We haven’t worked a homicide in Gate City in quite some time,” said GCPD Sgt. Justin Miller. “A lot of the training a lot of people have is just from the basic academy. It’s been awhile since some of us have been there, so this has really brought back some of the stuff we’ve already learned and maybe forgotten from not using it, and we’ve also learned a lot of different techniques ... some stuff we’ve never been trained on. It’s a great class and makes us very prepared if something like that was to happen.”

Ten officers (six from the GCPD, three from the SCSO and one from the WCPD) participated in the course throughout the week. They had to take a 50-question test at the end of the training and received certificates showing they completed the course.

Participants started the week on a homicide scene. During that time, they covered the responsibility of the first officer on the scene, handling the news media, searching a crime scene, identifying the deceased and collecting evidence, among many others.

The class learned how to take plaster castings of shoe and tire prints. Fink said a lot of officers had an interest in statement analysis and how to tell when someone is lying. Handwriting analysis was also included during the training.

“I really enjoyed Chief (Ken) Potter’s explanation of statement analysis,” said WCPD patrolman Matt Bishop. “How to analyze a statement given by someone to determine if there is any deception or if a person is being truthful. A lot of those things are just now coming to the forefront of science and into police work and investigations. Some of those techniques are new to a lot of us in this area, so we’re appreciative he could bring that to the forefront and give us some of that information and knowledge.”

Retired officer Ken Potter taught the course. He has worked several homicide investigations during the course of his career and put together a lesson plan about homicide investigation which has been approved by the state.

He raved about the officers who participated in the training.

“I have taught several schools over the years, and this group of people up here have been the most energetic, learning and in here every day,” he said. “They’ve worked really hard, and their work has shown off. ...They have done a marvelous job.”

Fink said he thinks that Gate City has never before hosted a training program like this one. He hopes to continue hosting similar events.

He said his ultimate goal is to make better police officers.

“The smarter these officers are, the better they serve these citizens and the community,” Fink said. “That’s what we’re after. We’re after making them smarter, better police officers so in the end they can put the bad guys in jail.”