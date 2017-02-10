RPD searching for woman who stole $500 from Walmart customer

On Feb. 1 shortly before 7 p.m., Rogersville Police Department Officer Mark Cook responded to the Walmart on Route 66 on a theft complaint.

William Marshall of Rogersville stated that he had gone to the retailer to get a $500 money order.

“Mr. Marshall advised he had the $500 in cash in a First Community Bank envelope,” Cook said. “He laid it down on the counter and walked off. When he returned, the money was gone.”

Cook said Walmart’s video surveillance shows a white female pick up the envelope with the cash inside and put it in her purse.

“The video surveillance also shows the white female was with a white male,” Cook added. “Both subjects appeared to be driving a gold GMC Trailblazer.”

Store security also indicated that the female suspect purchased several items using an EBT card.

Anyone with information about the Feb. 1 incident is asked to contact the RPD at (423) 272-7555.