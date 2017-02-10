Police seek suspect in Walmart felony shoplifting spree

According to a news release from Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department’s public information officer, at approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, a white male took more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart at 2500 West Stone Drive. He loaded three shopping carts with 49 items, disabled an alarm on an exterior fire door and slipped out of the store through an emergency exit.

Once in the parking lot, the suspect loaded the stolen items into what appears to be a silver Volkswagen or similar compact four-door sedan and fled the scene. The vehicle has a uniquely styled aftermarket cargo rack affixed to its roof.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for at least three similar felonious shoplifting incidents in the past 24 hours at other Wal-Marts across the Tri-Cities. Police think he took more than $2,000 in merchandise from the other Kingsport store, located at 3200 Fort Henry Drive; more than $5,000 worth of goods from a Bristol, Tenn., store; and an unspecified value of items from a Johnson City store.

Police estimate the total value of merchandise believed to have been stolen by this individual is in excess of $12,000. A short clip of surveillance video of the suspect is available for viewing on the KPD YouTube channel via the link below:

https://youtu.be/8FsA1mCOKV4

Anyone who recognizes this man or his vehicle or who might have any information regarding this string of crimes is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.

Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:

https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us