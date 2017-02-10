KPD searching for rent thieves

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, between Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, multiple rent payments have been reported stolen from rent drop boxes at several apartment complexes all throughout Kingsport. Those complexes include Bloomingdale Terrace Apartments, City View Apartments, Allen Creek Apartments, Brandy Mill Apartments, Allandale Falls Apartments, Model City Apartments and Lynnfield Ridge Apartments.

Some of the rent boxes were completely unsecured, the release stated, while others had at least some level of security. The thieves were able to get around the security easily.

"Management and tenants of these and other local apartment complexes are strongly urged to make themselves aware of these incidents, re-evaluate the false sense of security provided by such drop boxes and adjust their rent payment procedures accordingly," said KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton.

All of the cases are currently being reviewed by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives believe the same people are responsible for all the thefts because of strong similarities in the way the crime is committed.

Police said two suspects traveling in a white sedan were recorded on video surveillance in the act of one of the thefts. The video is included with this article, as well as a photo of the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or who may have information regarding the thefts is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.