Getaway driver in 2013 'ambush' shooting gets probation after identifying the gunman

Elizabeth Janay Fain, 23, 2367 Brandon Lane, Kingsport, was originally charged with first-degree attempted murder and faced a possible 25 years in prison for being the driver.

In court Friday Fain identified the lone passenger in her vehicle at the time of the shooting as Haile “Jesse” Dujon, 35, of Kingsport.

Fain, who was questioned on the witness stand by assistant attorney general Lindsey Lane, wouldn’t admit she’d actually seen Dujon pull the trigger, although she testified that he was in her only passenger, was seated beside her, and she heard the gunshots.

At least six shots were fired at the victim, whose name has never been released. The victim was seriously wounded after being hit by one bullet in the back.

Police said the victim and Fain had previously dated and after they broke up he moved to St. Louis.

At the time of the shooting Fain and Dujon were a couple. When asked about the status of their relationship Friday Fain testified, “We have a kid together.”

The shooting occurred Nov. 17, 2013 at approximately 8:30 p.m. within 100 yards of the intersection of Highway 11-W and Holliston Mills Road.

At the time of the shooting the victim had moved back to Church Hill, but had been back only about a week or two.

Police described it as an “ambush style” shooting because Fain reportedly used used text messaged to lure the victim to that location to meet her "under a false pretenses."

When Fain and Dujon arrived in a vehicle with Fain driving, Dujon allegedly fired multiple rounds at the victim with a .45-caliber handgun.

Fain was indicted by the Hawkins County Grand Jury for first-degree attempted murder in May of 2014.

The following July Dujon was named in a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Friday Fain testified that the victim called her the night of the shooting wanting her to bring him a phone.

She testified that the victim didn’t know Dujon was coming with her. When they arrived at the location where they were supposed to meet, Fain initially drove by him.

Fain testified she couldn’t see the victim at first, but police belived she was tunring around so that the passenger sid window where Dujon was sititng would be facing the victim.

Fain testified that Dujon told her to just throw the phone out the window toward the victim, but when they passed the victim she heard gunshots.

“I seen his (Dujon’s) face after it happened and I knew he had done something,” Fain said.

She also testified that she saw the butt of a gun in Dujon’s possession, but she doesn’t know where the gun is now.

Police alleged that Dujon fired as the victim was attempting to run away, and one bullet struck him in the back. Dujon then allegedly fired additional rounds as the victim pleaded for his life.

The victim, who was 28 at the time, called a family member who responded to the scene and transported him to the hospital.

The victim underwent multiple surgeries, and according to police, will have lasting health issues as a result of the gunshot wound.

Upon completing her testimony Fain pleaded guilty before Judge John Dugger to the reduced charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the eight year probation senntence.

Dujon is scheduled to stand trial in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Feb. 21.