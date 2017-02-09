Sex offender gets 90 days for entering his child's school

Richard Dean Hinen, 58, 607 Okalona Road, Church Hill, was arrested on Oct 24, 2016 following an investigation into a report that he’d entered Carters Valley Elementary School on North Central Avenue in Church Hill to see Principal Denise McKee about one of his children who attends the school.

McKee reportedly confirmed with CVES SRO Katherine Painter that Hinen is a registered sex offender, and he was escorted out of the building.

In 2001, Hinen was convicted of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian in Scott County (Va.) Circuit Court.

There are special instructions in the terms of Hinen’s supervision for life that state he can’t go to any school except when he is picking up or dropping off his own children.

When he is on campus for those two purposes, Hinen is required to stay in his vehicle while on school grounds, and the only time he is allowed inside the school is for a prearranged meeting with the principal or school officials.

Painter reported that Hinen attended a school function on Aug. 2, and there were also information and statements that he had been in the school at other times as well.

In addition to the jail sentence, Hinen was ordered to pay $1,323 in fines and fees. He will be eligible for early release after serving 75 percent of his sentence.