Hiltons man charged with stalking, obstructing justice

Officer Robert Davis with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, responded to a call to Otterhouse Road on Jan. 28. The female resident told the officer that Logan McGlothin, 24, 2267 Roberts Creek Road, HIltons, had allegedly shown up to the residence yelling and screaming and had left a letter in her mailbox.

McGlothin had left the residence by the time Davis arrived, but he did not go far. Davis stated in his report that McGlothin was sitting in his vehicle with the dome light on about one-fourth of a mile down Roberts Creek Road, still visible from the victim's home.

According to his report, Davis drove down the road and turned around. McGlothin exited his vehicle during this time and began urinating beside it, the report stated. As the officer approached him, McGlothin allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot eyes.

McGlothin was told he was under arrest for being intoxicated in public, but would not put his hands behind his back when instructed. The two wrestled around and officer Davis took him to the ground until other officers could arrive on scene to assist him.

According to the police report, the incident marked the fourth time officers had been called to have McGlothin removed from the property. He was warned by officers the last time they were called to the scene to stay away or he would be charged with stalking.

He was also informed by the victim and the property to owner to stay away from the residence. Since he was warned, he allegedly left five letters in the victim's mailbox.

McGlothin was arrested on charges of stalking, being intoxicated in public and obstruction of justice. He was transported to the Duffield Regional Jail.