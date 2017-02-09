Drug bust nets four arrests, more than 20 grams of meth in Nickelsville

On Tuesday, officers with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant on a residence in Nickelsville. During the search, police allegedly found 23 grams of methamphetamine, $300 in cash, two pistols and a muzzleloader.

The SCSO said it could not identify the reason for the search warrant without jeopardizing the case.

The Scott County Department of Social Services took custody of a 10-year-old who was in the home when authorities executed the search warrant. The child was placed with relatives pending a placement hearing.

Police arrested Aaron Craig Baker, 53; Michele Ray McGee, 47; Rod David Milhomme, 43; and Jessica Elaine Dicharo, 32. All were charged with possession of Schedule I drugs.

Baker was also charged with one count of child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of Schedule I or II drugs and possession of a firearm while possessing Schedule I or II drugs.

McGee was additionally charged with distribution of Schedule I or II drugs and conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II drugs.

McGee and Baker are being held without bond due to the enhancement penalty of weapons and possession of Schedule I or II drugs together, according to SCSO Investigator Billy Jack Cox.

Milhomme received a $2,500 bond while Dicharo received a $1,500 bond.

All were being held in the Duffield Regional Jail.