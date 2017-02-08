Wise Circuit Court refuses to restore felons' gun rights

On Monday, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said Judge Chadwick Dotson issued orders denying both petitions. Slemp opposed the requests in a case evolving from last year’s restoration of civil rights to convicted felons statewide by Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

In arguing against the petitions — one filed by a man convicted in 1998 of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties against a child by a custodian, and the other by a woman convicted in 1988 of unlawful shooting at an occupied dwelling — Slemp cited public safety risks and concerns that the governor’s restoration of civil rights did not offer sufficient individual scrutiny.

Hearings before Dotson were held on Jan. 30, and his decisions were issued late last week, Slemp said.

“I am pleased to hear the ruling of the Circuit Court denying these firearms petitions,” Slemp said in a press release. “The court’s decisions confirm my view that the governor rushed to judgement last year with the mass restoration of felons’ rights and did not apply legally sufficient scrutiny. My office will continue to fight these petitions to keep guns out of the hands of violent felons and sex offenders.”

Last year, McAuliffe issued a blanket decree restoring rights to more than 200,000 convicted felons. In Virginia, a governor can restore the civil rights of such persons only on a case-by-case basis, so the state supreme court overturned his decision.

McAuliffe then began issuing large scale “individual” restoration of rights. Still, if a governor restores a felon’s civil rights, a judge must conduct a hearing and find there is good cause for firearms rights to be restored.

Slemp said McAuliffe’s “mass restoration orders were nothing more than a dangerous political stunt. These cases demonstrate the serious unintended consequences of the governor’s action and the resulting risk to public safety.”

Slemp said previous governors “exercised significant scrutiny” before restoring a felon’s rights, but “this governor has made it a policy to restore felon rights almost automatically. That policy leaves us in doubt about whether these individuals are truly worthy of the privilege and thereby places the public in danger.”

Slemp said he defends the rights of citizens to possess firearms as provided by the U.S. Constitution and the potential for redemption of those who violate the law, but he believes McAuliffe’s en masse maneuvers to restore rights to convicted felons was reckless.

“To be clear, I strongly support the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. I also support the idea of redemption, rehabilitation and forgiveness for those who have paid their debt to society,” he said.

“However, I remain deeply troubled for the safety of our commonwealth in light of the governor’s rush to judgement and the undue stress that cases like these place on victims.”

In his rulings denying the two Wise County petitions, Dotson determined that “under the circumstances that exist in the present case, the court finds very little that would distinguish this matter from the blanket restoration deemed unconstitutional” by the Virginia Supreme Court.