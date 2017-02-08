Rogersville police seek info on Walgreen's hit and run driver

Kayla Daniels, who is assistant manager of the Walgreen’s at 4325 Rt. 66S in Rogersville, reported to the Rogersville Police Department that the incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Daniels stated that a black, four-door car drove up on the sidewalk beside the store and struck a trash can and a bench.

The white male who was driving the vehicle then went inside the store, and stayed there for a while, but didn’t inform store employees of the accident.

The man then drove out of the store parking lot with a male passenger.

Damage to the bench was reported at $500, and damage tot he garbage can was reported at $200.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the RPD at (423) 272-7555.