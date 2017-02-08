Hawkins man accused of injuring 10-week-old

Ray Truman Prater, 20, 243 Ebbing and Flowing Spring Road, was indicted Feb. 1 on a Class D felony child abuse charge.

He faces a potential sentence of 2-4 years if convicted.

The grand jury presentment states that on or about Sept. 11-12, Prater “knowingly, other than by accidental means ... (did) inflict injury” on an infant who was only 10 weeks old at the time.

The case was investigated by Teddy Collinsworth, who is the investigator for Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

Two case workers from the Department of Children’s Services and two physicians from the Johnson City Medical Center were among the witnesses who testified before the grand jury.

Armstrong told the Times-News Wednesday he was ethically prevented from releasing any details about the allegations against Prater beyond what was listed on the grand jury presentment.

Prater was arrested on the sealed indictment warrant last Thursday and released from the Hawkins County Jail on $20,000 bond.