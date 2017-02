The discovery occurred when deputies went to 151 Miller Crossing Road about 5 p.m. Monday to conduct a welfare check after receiving reports that an autistic child was being kept in a cage in the residence.

When deputies entered the bedroom, they saw a locked wooden cage with a mattress and a child inside. The cage smelled of urine and feces. Deputies learned the child was 10 years old and autistic.

