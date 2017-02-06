Kingsport police say they found guns, brass knuckles on man who said he had no weapons

Late Saturday afternoon, officers with the Kingsport Police Department were dispatched to Collins Auto Center in Lynn Garden regarding a white male in a black leather jacket looking into vehicles behind the car lot, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they saw a man fitting that description walking away from the car lot. The man was stopped and identified as Charles Martin, 42, 1219 Bell Ridge Drive.

Martin told police he was driving his vehicle when it stopped running near the lot. He allegedly told police he was just looking around at the vehicles on the lot.

When asked if he had any weapons, Martin reportedly said he did not and gave verbal consent to be patted down for weapons, according to the report. During the search, officers allegedly found a pair of brass knuckles in his back pocket, a loaded 9mm Taurus revolver in his left coat pocket and a loaded 9mm Kel-Tec handgun in his right coat pocket. Two sockets for a wrench were also found in his front pants pocket.

Martin told officers he did not want to tell them about the weapons because he is a convicted felon, according to the report.

The license plate on the car Martin drove to the lot reportedly came back to a tag that had been stolen from a restaurant earlier in the year.

The owner of the car lot responded to his business and checked the vehicles in the lot. While looking around, the owner and an officer found several tools on the ground, allegedly similar to what Martin had in his pocket, near a Volkswagen with the wheels removed.

Police were told by the owner the vehicle was not in that condition when he left the car lot and the tools did not belong to him.

A check on Martin did not produce any outstanding warrants but did indicate to officers he had no driver's license. A criminal history check told officers Martin had been convicted of burglary in Scott County in 2010.

Martin was arrested and charged with driving without a license, failure to comply with financial responsibility, attempted theft from a motor vehicle under $1,000, possession of prohibited weapons, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen vehicle tag.

He was transported to the Kingsport City Jail.