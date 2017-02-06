Drug arrests down, DUIs up in Scott County

The report was presented by Sheriff John Puckett to the Scott County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Wednesday.

According to the report, drug arrests reached an all-time high during 2015. The SCSO arrested 623 people for drug-related offenses that year. Last year, only 300 arrests were made. Puckett explained to the board that an informal study he conducted for years showed that more than 77 percent of the crime committed in the county was drug-related.

Arrests for DUI were up slightly last year compared to 2015, though down considerably compared to previous years. The SCSO arrested 53 impaired motorists last year compared to 44 the year before.

The SCSO responded to slightly fewer domestic calls in 2016 compared to the year before: 389 calls last year and 423 in 2015.

Warrants served for both felony and misdemeanor offenses were down slightly. Officers served 1,132 felony warrants in 2016 compared to 1,527 in 2015 and 800 misdemeanor warrants in 2016 compared to 876 the year before.

The SCSO issued more traffic summonses last year: 1,403 in 2016 compared to 1,233 in 2015. Officers also issued fewer warning tickets, dropping from nine in 2015 to just five last year.

The SCSO worked four more motor vehicle accidents in 2016 than in 2015. During that year, they worked 374 accidents and 378 last year. Puckett’s officers also unlocked fewer vehicles in 2016, helping 308 motorists in 2016 compared to 359 in 2015.

Officers closed more cases with an arrest in 2016. They closed 611 cases with an arrest compared to 590 the year before.

More traffic checkpoints were conducted in 2016. The SCSO performed 50 in 2016 compared to 30 in 2015.

The SCSO performed a record number of out-of-state extraditions during 2016. The agency extradited 190 people compared with 179 the year before.

Officers issued more concealed weapon permits during 2016. The SCSO issued 674 permits during 2016, compared to 600 in 2015.