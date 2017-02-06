Jason “Crack Baby” Helton appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville last Tuesday and was sentenced to 262 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Helton and 10 co-defendants were named in a 23-count indictment filed in March 2016, charging them with a variety of drug offenses including conspiracy, distribution and possession of methamphetamine.

Four of Helton’s co-defendants have been sentenced, while the remainder of the cases are pending. Helton faced a minimum of 10 years in prison and an $8 million file.

According to a plea agreement, Helton sold quantities of methamphetamine to an individual working on behalf of law enforcement on three occasions between December 2015 and March 2016. Helton admits to distributing at least 35 grams but not more than 50 grams of methamphetamine during this time.

In February 2016, a federal search warrant was executed at a residence in Stone Mountain, Ga., where Helton was present and scheduled to obtain and transport an ounce and a half of methamphetamine to Tennessee.

Another federal search warrant was executed at Helton’s residence in Morristown in March 2016 which resulted in the seizure of an additional quantity of methamphetamine.