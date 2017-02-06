Couple in Gate City pick up meth, child abuse charges

On Jan. 24, officer Steve Smith with the Scott County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Lot 516 on Bethany Street for a welfare check.

When he arrived, he spotted a smoking pipe commonly used to smoke crystal meth lying in plain view, he stated in his report. He also spotted two young children, aged three weeks and 2-years-old, in the home.

Smith obtained written consent from the lease holder to search the home, the report said. He found Kayla Barnes, 22, 1921 Bowater Drive, Apt. 49, Kingsport, and Samuel Pressley, 31, 5091 Metts Road, Statesboro, Georgia, inside the home.

In a back bathroom, Smith located a small baggie of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth, another smoking pipe, needles and spoons, according to the police report.

Barnes allegedly admitted to the officer she had smoked meth earlier in the day. Smith stated in his report he also found pieces of a pill in Barnes' belongings. Barnes allegedly told the officer the pill was Subutex.

Barnes and Pressley are the mother and father to the children found in the home.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Barnes picked up an additional charge of possession of schedule III drugs for the pill found in her belongings.

They were both taken to the Duffield Regional Jail.

The next day, Pressley was at the Scott County Sheriff's Office being interviewed by officer Clint Johnson. During the interview, Johnson witnessed a small plastic baggie fall out of Pressley's jacket pocket, according to a police report.

The baggie was seized and allegedly containted methamphetamine. Pressley picked up additional charges of possession of schedule II drugs and unlawful possession by a prisoner.