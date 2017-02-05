Kingsport man sentenced to 20 years for crack cocaine trafficking

Tommy “Bert” Allen appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Tuesday and was sentenced to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Allen, who is formerly of Forrest City, Ark., pleaded guilty in June 2016 to the charge of conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine. He was seeking a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Allen was a member of a drug trafficking organization, involving 10 co-defendants, which obtained powder cocaine in Forrest City, Ark., and then transported it to Kingsport, where it was “cooked” into crack cocaine and distributed in the Tri-Cities.

The distribution took place from September 2013 until January 2016.

Allen, the brother of the conspiracy’s leader, Billy “Grill” Allen, distributed crack cocaine and fielded phone calls from customers ordering crack cocaine from the organization, prosecutors say,

Tommy Allen admitted to being conservatively responsible for distributing between 840 grams and 2.8 kilograms (approximately two to six pounds) of crack cocaine.

According to a sentencing memorandum, Allen states he takes full responsibility for his actions and that his participation in the conspiracy was one of desperation while in a substance abuse crisis regarding alcohol abuse.

“Allen bumped into an opportunity to make some cash to support his own addictions and the lifestyle he was accustomed to,” the report states. “His sober mind realizes now the implications of his actions and predicament he has put himself and his family in.”

Allen faced a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison as a result of the drug trafficking.