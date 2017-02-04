Wife indicted in alleged knife, hatchet and truck attacks on husband

Sarah Elizabeth Daniels, 32, 116 Holston Terrace Drive, Rogersville, allegedly attacked her husband Jimmy Daniels with a knife on the morning of Oct. 29 while he was taking a shower.

Mr. Daniels, later told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office his wife became angry with him because she wanted to use his pickup and he wouldn’t allow her.

After the alleged attack in the shower Mr. Daniels able to get his clothes on in order to leave the residence.

He told police that he ran out the door toward the next door neighbor’s house in order to get away from his wife, but she followed him.

As Mr. Daniels was attempting to flee in his pickup his wife allegedly picked up a hatchet and attempted to hit him with it.

Mr. Daniels was able to disarm his wife, after which he drove to the sheriff’s office to report the incident.

Godsey said he observed scratches on Mr. Daniels’ neck, chest, stomach, and left shoulder.

Around 9:40 a.m., Godsey attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Sarah Daniels at her home, but she wasn’t there.

Mrs. Daniels was later arrested during a traffic stop.

The second charge relates to an incident that occurred on June 17 during which Mrs. Daniels allegedly choked her husband and attempted to run him over with a truck.

Aggravated domestic assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.

As of Friday Daniels remained held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond. She is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Feb. 10.

Other indictments handed down Wednesday include:

• Jeffery Joseph Takach, 38, 100 Etter Street, Rogersville, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of evading arrest, assault, and resisting arrest.

• Daniel Lee Chess, 25, 2221 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, for theft over $1,000 and Criminal Trespass.

• Dillon Avery Dykes, 21, 152 Hemlock Street, Mount Carmel, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license.

• Ronald Adam Hart, 29, Meadowview, Va., for possession of meth with intent to deliver, promoting the manufacture of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, and possession of Legend Drugs.

• Savonna Mae Collier, 34, 193 Rocky Branch Road Blountville, for aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000.

• Teresa Carol Winters, 43, Damascus, Va., for possession of meth with intent to deliver, promoting the manufacture of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, and criminal impersonation.

• Austin Allen Swathout, 19, 446 Old Hickory Circle, Mount Carmel, for two counts of aggravated robbery.

• Sean Ryan Wilson, 31, 421 Big Oak Road, Mount Carmel, for felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, speeding, seatbelt violation, stop sign violation, driving without a license, and criminal impersonation.

• Anthony Cleve Gilliam, 34, 600 W. Bear Hollow Road, Rogersville, for theft over $10,000.

• Jesse Byron Bates, 45, 1055 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, for DUI, violation of the implied consent law, and violation of due care.