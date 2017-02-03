Murder warrant issued in Kingsport man's death

Late Friday, the Kingsport Police Department announced that warrants had been obtained for Jeffrey Dale Flanary, 51. He is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and two counts of theft over $2,500.

The charges are related to an investigation into Tuesday’s discovery of a dead man inside his home on Mull Street. Following a request for a welfare check, officers forced their way inside the residence and found the body of Michael Dale Davidson, 59.

On Friday afternoon, KPD officers, K9s and a helicopter searched residential areas just west of Lynn Garden Drive. Kingsport police say that’s because Flanary had reportedly been seen in the area.

As evening stretched into nightfall, the search continued and expanded,. As of 10 p.m., Flanary had not been located.

Investigators have not yet revealed a possible motive in the alleged murder or a cause of death. Davidson’s body has been sent for autopsy, with an estimate for his time of death yet to be released.

“He was a great father. He didn’t deserve this,” Jackie Davidson, the victim’s youngest daughter, told the Times-News.

According to the victim’s relatives, he is survived by three daughters, one son and five grandchildren, and is a veteran who served in the Navy. Jackie last spoke with her father by phone on Monday, Jan. 23.

“He was so happy. He actually was planning to move here with us,” Jackie told the Times-News over the phone from her home in Modesto, Calif. “That’s why he sold his home. He was getting his things together so he could come here with his three kids.

“He should have been here already, and now we’re bringing him here in a different way.”

Jackie and her siblings have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses of transporting their father to California and burying him there.

Their call for assistance reads in part: “We his children are lost and confused to what had happened to our father and wish he was still with us today. We never got to say goodbye or share our dearest moments with him that someone had taken from us forever.”

When police received a welfare check request on Tuesday night and visited Davidson’s home, they were accompanied by his stepfather, Jim Kerns.

“He had never hurt anybody,” said Kerns. “He never mistreated nobody that I know of. He was a hard worker and a go-getter.”

Kerns says his stepson has had past issues with substance abuse, but to his knowledge had cleaned up. Davidson worked as a carpet and flooring installer, according to Kerns, along with trading in old vehicles and frequenting flea markets for deals.

“He wasn’t a fighter or nothing like that,” Kerns told the Times-News. “Anything Mike ever did, he had done to himself. He wasn’t violent.”

Police describe Flanary as approximately 6 feet tall and 170lbs, mostly bald with gray hair and hazel eyes. He sometimes wears glasses and usually a ball cap, according to police, and might have facial hair.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to promptly call KPD detectives at (423) 229-9429 or Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Police caution that Flanary should be considered violent and dangerous.

Prior to Friday night, the KPD had remained tight-lipped about the case, calling it a “suspicious death.” On Thursday, investigators released a photo of a missing conversion van that belonged to Davidson and asked the public to contact them if the vehicle was spotted. Police now confirm the vehicle has been located, but did not specify where.

“In the interest of both maintaining the integrity of the investigation as well as a successful future prosecution, additional details such as the specific cause of death or a potential motive for this heinous crime cannot be disclosed at this time,” stated KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton.