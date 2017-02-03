Murder and two attempted murder cases heard by Hawkins grand jury

Beth Anne Manis, 43, 5127 Carters Valley Road Lot 16, Church Hill, was indicted Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting death of 25-year-old Brittany Leann Murray.

Manis reportedly signed a statement with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office admitting to shooting Murray the night of Oct. 1 after drinking vodka throughout the day.

Murray and Manis had reportedly been involved in a texting argument that evening over a false rumor Manis had allegedly started about Murray’s father.

Witnesses told investigators that Murray went to Manis’ residence that night to confront Manis about the rumor.

Around 9:35 p.m. that night, Murray arrived at Manis’ residence in a vehicle that also contained Murray’s mother and fiance.

It was determined that as Murray exited the vehicle and approached Manis’ residence, Manis allegedly fired a single shot at Murray from a .357 caliber revolver from a distance of 33.5 feet.

Manis was too intoxicated to make a statement immediately after the shooting.

The statement read in court during her Oct. 17 preliminary hearing was given during an interview that started Oct. 2 shortly after 2 p.m.

Manis was released from the Hawkins County Jail Oct. 18 on $50,000 bond, and is required to wear a GPS monitor.

Her arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal court is set for Feb. 10.

There were also two attempted murder indictments returned by the grand jury Wednesday, including Roger Junior Miller, 47, 110 Carpenter Farm Drive Lot 8, Moorseburg.

Miller was indicted on one count of attempted first-degree murder and felony reckless endangerment in connection with the July 4 shooting of his wife’s boyfriend Rober Bevins who was seated in the same vehicle beside Miller’s 4-year-old son.

A HCSO investigation revealed that Miller’s wife, Betty Miller, 42, had been in a long term relationship with Bevins, 50, of Thorn Hill.

Police said although Roger Miller was aware of the relationship, he apparently hadn’t objected until the July 4 dispute occurred.

The shooting occurred while Mrs. Miller and Bevins attempted to take the the Millers’ 4-year-old son to watch fireworks.

There was an argument between Betty and Roger Miller, and Mr. Miller then allegedly went to get the child out of the truck and took a shotgun with him.

Bevins was shot in the upper left arm at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with bird shot.

At the time of the shooting, Bevins was reportedly sitting in the truck with the child on his lap, and Mrs. Miller was partly in the truck trying to reach for the child.

Roger Miller remains held in the Hawkins County Jail on $75,000 bond. He will be arraigned Feb. 10.

The grand jury also indicted Thurmand Eldon Langford, 73, of Whitehouse, Tenn. on one count of attempted second degree murder.

Langford, a carnival worker, is accused of shooting his grandson K.C. Mosley in the leg during a dispute over a missing cell phone and medication on June 1 at the Rogersville City Park.

Both men were employed by Georgia-based Forever Young Amusements, which had a carnival set up at the Rogersville City Park at the time.

Langford reportedly told Rogersville police he woke up around 2 a.m. and found his camper door open.

Langford stated he wanted to take a Xanax and go back to bed. He’d hidden the bottle earlier, but when he went to retrieve it, the medication was missing, along with his phone.

Langford then confronted Mosely, who denied knowledge of the pills or phone

Police said Langford called Mosely a liar and “smacked” him, at which time Mosely pushed Langford down.

Langford told police that after Mosely shoved him down, his grandson lunged at him.

Langford then allegedly pulled out a .25-caliber pistol out of his pocket and shot Mosely.

Langford, who is free on bond, was arraigned in Criminal Court Wednesday. A June 27 trial date was set.