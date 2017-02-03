Inmate 'set on fire' after jail house tattooing

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 31

A man visited a Surgoinsville home to drink some beer because he "had a lot on his mind." According to the residents, the visitor was set to accept a plea that "dealt with sexual charges." But soon he became irate, started cursing and "being rude." A male resident "was not going to put up with it," police were told, thus he punched his guest in the face. Officers found the stricken man to be "heavily intoxicated" and transported him to the hospital for treatment of injuries. No charges were immediately filed.

Feb. 1

A Rogersville woman reported letting her son, age 27, borrow her Lincoln on Jan. 15, but it was never returned. She later learned he had been arrested in Greene County. While speaking with him by phone, he told her someone else now has the vehicle — then surmised that she "will never see it again."

Kingsport Police Department

Jan. 28

At 7:35 p.m. officers responded to a wreck at the Sunoco on Memorial Boulevard. They found a car had smashed through the front doors and windows — knocking over merchandise displays and pushing them to the counter — then backed out and fled the scene. The driver was later located at his residence on Woodridge Avenue. He reportedly "offered no explanation" for his actions, was then booked into jail on a misdemeanor citation for leaving the scene of a crash.

Jan. 31

A 30-year-old man told police that when he visited the Fort Patrick Henry dam to ride his bicycle, he was approached by an unknown male in a vehicle. After entering the driver's car and sitting to talk for "nearly an hour," the man behind the wheel allegedly "became increasingly inappropriate." When he exposed his genitals, the complainant exited and rode away on his bicycle. The car followed, causing him to fear for his life, so he ditched his bike and ran away through the woods. The purported suspect was not immediately located.

Feb. 2

While patrolling Fairview Avenue, an officer spotted two men riding dirt bikes on the roadway, with neither wearing helmets. A stop found one of the motorcycles was reported stolen in November, prompting the rider's arrest for theft. Both men were also charged with operating a motorcycle without a registration or insurance.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 31

After a fire alarm sounded at the Blountville jail, corrections officers found inmates "with charred ink for tattooing." They were warned that subsequent burning of items would merit a loss of phone and TV privileges. Approximately seven hours later, a prisoner began rattling the door on his cell, exclaiming that he needed to be removed because he was "set on fire." A review of surveillance footage revealed another incarcerated man lighting a wad of toilet paper, then throwing it on a bunk where the victim was lying. The suspect — who according to police had been booked into the facility 16 times — was charged with aggravated assault. The victim did not require medical treatment. A police report does not specify what was used to spark a flame for the tattooing, nor the subsequent attack.

Feb. 2

Deputies on Shady View Road stopped a Camaro from an "earlier pursuit." In the second encounter, the driver allowed officers to walk up to his window, then put the car in gear and sped away. His erratic driving led to losing control in a curve, where he took out a mailbox and a female passenger bailed from the vehicle. He then gunned it and continued on Rock Springs Drive, stopped in the 600 block and exited, running through yards with police giving chase on foot. Before being apprehended, he threw two items from his waistband. They were later recovered and found to be brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia. A records check on the car revealed it had been reported stolen out of Kingsport. The suspect was arrested on multiple charges.