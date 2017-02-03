Family issues plea in wake of Kingsport man's death

Michael Dale Davidson, 59, was found dead Tuesday night in his Mull Street residence, according to family members. Kingsport police have not identified the body— saying they are awaiting confirmation from an autopsy report — and provided little information on why the death is suspicious.

As of Friday morning, the only detail released by investigators is that a conversion van owned by the deceased is missing and sought by detectives.

According to relatives, Davidson is survived by three daughters, one son and five grandchildren. His youngest daughter, Jackie Davidson, last spoke with her father by phone on Monday, Jan. 23.

"He was so happy. He actually was planning to move here with us," Jackie Davidson told the Times-News over the phone from Modesto, Calif. "That's why he sold his home. He was getting his things together so he could come here with his three kids."

"He should have been here already," she added. "And now we're bringing him here in a different way."

Jackie and her siblings have set up a GoFundMe page to help in the expenses of transporting and burying their father in California.

Their call for assistance reads in part: "We his children are lost and confused to what had happened to our father and wish he was still with us today. We never got to say good bye or share our dearest moments with him that someone had taken from us forever."

Kingsport police are still classifying the case as a suspicious death and yet to release a possible cause of death.

"He was a great father. He didn't deserve this," Jackie told the Times-News. "Whomever did this, come forward, show remorse. He was a 59-year-old man who lived alone."

When police received a welfare check request on Tuesday night, they had to force their way into the residence where the body was found. Officers were accompanied by Davidson's stepfather, Jim Kerns.

"He had never hurt anybody," said Kerns. "He never mistreated nobody that I know of. He was a hard worker and a go-getter."

Kerns says his stepson has had past issues with substance abuse, but to his knowledge had cleaned up. Davidson worked as a carpet and flooring installer, according to Kerns, along with trading in old vehicles and frequenting flea markets for deals.

"He wasn't a fighter or nothing like that," Kerns told the Times-News. "Anything Mike ever did, he had done to himself. He wasn't violent."

A police investigation into the case is continuing.