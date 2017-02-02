Wise County deputies now have body cams

Oakes said deputies will now be equipped with the devices thanks to one grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and two from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to purchase cameras for deputies assigned to patrol, school resource, civil process, criminal investigations and courthouse security assignments.

Full implementation of the body cam program is expected to be completed quickly, Oakes said.

“My deputies are expected to be complete professionals at all times,” he said. “These cameras will help protect them from any false complaints, and the video captured will also help in the prosecution of cases. Wise County deputies assigned to the patrol division have utilized in-car camera systems for years and will continue to do so. These body cameras will work in conjunction with the in-car camera.”

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said the WCSO’s law enforcement professionals “are excited by this announcement. The evidence preserved by officer body-worn cameras provides us a great tool in the courtroom in prosecuting crime and maintains transparency for the public good. This move helps show everyone the great job that law enforcement does on a daily basis to keep us safe from crime.”

Slemp said he is also “thankful for the leadership of Sheriff Oakes and his team in securing grant funds to implement this program.”