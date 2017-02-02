Taylor Ray Holbrook donates thousands to Lee County domestic violence program

So the budding young country singer wrote a song to assure her he would never commit violence against her. Though he does not speak with the girl anymore, the song lives on. And so does Holbrook's fight against domestic violence.

Half of the proceeds from the song, titled "These Hands," were donated to the Lee County Sheriff's Office Domestic Violence program Thursday morning. The total donation was $4,186.50.

"I've always been passionately against domestic violence," Holbrook said. "With my reach, I knew I could spread a positive message to the masses."

Holbrook, who hails from Lee County, wrote the song last October and released it on 350 online platforms, like Google Play, iTunes and Pandora. The song was released on Holbrook's label, TaylorRayMade Inc.

For Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons, the donation was a welcome gift.

"It was a blessing to be able to get this money," he said. "It may not seem like a lot of money to some, but to us it's an enormous sum."

Parsons said there were approximately 226 cases of domestic violence in Lee County last year. He said the average goes up and down every year and is an issue not only in his county but all across the country.

The money will be put into a bank account and given to the domestic violence program to use at their discretion, Parsons said.

Holbrook, who is living and recording in Nashville, said he wanted to make an impact in some way with the song. He said he started to look at charities to donate to and found plenty all across the country.

But he did not feel a connection with any of them.

"It almost felt like I was throwing money into the ocean with no connection whatsoever to the people," he said. "So I knew it would mean a lot to me to keep it in the hometown."