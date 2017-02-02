Man sentenced in attack on VA officer

Ricky D. Gosnell appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Thursday and received a sentence of time served along with three years of supervised release.

Gosnell was named in a one-count criminal complaint back in March, charging him with forcibly assaulting, resisting and impeding a police officer of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center — Mountain Home.

After a report came back showing Gosnell competent to stand trial, he agreed to plead guilty to the charge last October. He faced up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 25, 2016, an officer with the VA responded to a request for a patient escort. When he arrived and knocked on the door, Gosnell came out and grabbed the officer and began to struggle with him.

In response to being attacked, the officer briefly gained control of Gosnell and took him to the ground. All the while, Gosnell was threatening to kill the officer. The struggle continued, despite the officer’s commands to cease and comply, court records state.

At this point, the officer drew his baton. Prosecutors say Gosnell charged the officer with his head, knocking him against the wall, with both men falling to the ground. The officer lost control of his baton, for which Gosnell then grabbed.

Finally, court records state, the officer drew his firearm and again ordered Gosnell to cease and comply.

Eventually, Gosnell dropped the baton, surrendered himself to the officer and was placed under arrest.

As a result of the fight, the officer suffered a broken finger, hip injury and scratches and abrasions to his face and head.