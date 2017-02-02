KPD searching for van related to suspicious death

According to a news release, officers with the Kingsport Police Department are searching for a unique white Chevrolet camper conversion van which is believed to have been owned by the deceased person. The van is currently unaccounted for.

Officers discovered the deceased resident on Jan. 31 after police were dispatched to a home on Mull Street after a neighbor requested a welfare check on the person.

An unresponsive person was found inside the residence, and officers had to force their way inside the home. The death is being investigated as suspicious, and the body has been sent to the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for autopsy.

No other details are being released at this time.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the current whereabouts of this van is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.