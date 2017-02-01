Scott County debates pulling out of regional jail, raising taxes

The Scott County Board of Supervisors discussed the jail and its increased contributions during their regular monthly meeting Wednesday morning. Currently, the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Duffield facility houses suspects charged by police in Scott County.

"The amounts that we are seeing are just astronomical," said Vice Chairman Danny Mann. "When this all started back in 2002 or 2003, whenever it was, this was a good deal. But it's not a good deal anymore."

The money expected from the county has increased dramatically since 2008, when the county only had to contribute $310,000. Contributions from the county would increase by $606,548.23 in the upcoming fiscal year, bringing the total to be paid by the county in the next year to $2.2 million.

It is a price supervisors say they simply cannot afford.

"We balanced our budget last year and it was hard on all of us, and it's hard on the people who live here," Chairman David Redwine said. "We cannot keep going to the well to cover this when we have no guarantee that we won't get this kind of increase every year. There's got to be something done."

Currently, Scott County is projected to have 175 inmates in the upcoming year. That means the county would pay $12,571 for every inmate from the county housed in the jail.

A number of options were discussed on how to deal with the jail considering the price of operation will have to be factored into upcoming budget talks. With only a $110,000 surplus in their coffers, the extra $500,000 is going to have to come from somewhere.

Redwine told the board he spoke with Delegate Terry Kilgore about the issue. Kilgore said the board could look into options such as alternative punishments to jail, such as ankle monitors. Supervisors discussed bringing in local judges and the commonwealth's attorney to ask them about those alternatives. Redwine said he would like to see all of them get in a room together to discuss how to fix the situation.

Mann asked County Attorney Sally Kegley if they could pull out of the agreement. She said the county would need to pay to get out of the contract. Kegley said she did not know the exact figure the county would need to pay.

Board members went over how much they would need to raise real estate taxes in order to cover the increased jail cost. Mann calculated real estate taxes would have to be increased by five cents just to cover the jail increase.

It is an idea none of the board members favored.

"We cannot keep raising people's real estate tax to pay for these criminals just because the state decides localities have to pay for it," Redwine said.

The commonwealth has continued to decrease funding for the jail over the years. Virginia currently pays 4 percent of the costs.

At the end of the discussion, the supervisors voted unanimously to send a letter to the Virginia Association of Counties and legislators asking for help. They also decided to send a letter to the other eight counties involved in the regional jail.

A question posed during the discussion could take on more importance in the future as budget time draws near.

"I'm all for putting bad guys in jail, but can we afford to put them in jail now?" Mann asked.