Multiple shots fired in Kingsport assault

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 27

A juvenile called police to a Rogersville home, stating that her father was swinging a knife at her mother and aunt. Investigation revealed he was angry about the women using a truck, thus he held a knife to their throats and threatened to kill them. Police found the weapon in his pocket, while he admitted to calling his wife a "whore and crackhead." He was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.

Jan. 28

A Church Hill man, 66, claimed that someone broke into his home and stole $10,000 from under his bed. He said he had been storing the cash to pay for his chemotherapy.

A deputy located an abandoned truck on Payne Ridge Road, observing blood droplets on the pavement next to the door. After the vehicle was towed, a female arrived at the scene and advised that the pickup was hers. She then explained how her husband had been driving when an argument erupted, spurring her to pull the keys out of the ignition and throw them into a field. He then "smacked her head into the doorjamb," causing a cut to her scalp. A primary aggressor could not be determined due to the woman changing her story multiple times. She also conceded that prior to sustaining the injury, she had been "running her mouth."

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 26

During a domestic disturbance at a Kingsport home, a man who was drinking pointed a shotgun at a woman and her adult son. When the suspect, 65, later approached the pair with a handgun in his hand, the other male tackled him to the floor. The woman grabbed the firearm and retreated to a bathroom. There, according to a police report, she fired three rounds into a wall "in an attempt to stop the fighting." Statements were taken from all parties, and a detective responded to the scene. Ultimately, the gun-wielding man was arrested for aggravated assault.

Jan. 28

A Bluff City man told dispatch that a woman "threw a crock pot and hit him in the head."

A man claimed that another male had "drugged him." The motive, according to the alleged victim's statements, was so that the suspect could "get with" his girlfriend. The female was located and questioned, admitting to police that the trio had smoked meth the previous night. An officer advised the complainant on how to pursue charges, if he wished to do so.

Jan. 29

In taking a pizza to a Bristol home, a female delivery driver was "surrounded' by two males. She advised that the duo handed her a folded $100 bill — which she didn't have enough change for — and they directed her to just "give us what you have." They told her to keep the rest as a tip and she left the residence, later discovering the cash was counterfeit. According to the reporting officer, the phony money was a "light color green with foreign writing."