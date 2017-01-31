Car wash crash spurs felony charges

On Jan. 18, a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments against Dwayne Larry Whitfield Jr., 38, of 837 Bell Ridge Road. He was arrested Monday and jailed at the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville. Whitfield faces charges of felony vehicular assault, felony reckless aggravated assault, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.

The grand jury action relates to an incident occurring on March 10 of 2016. According to records at the Kingsport Police Department, Whitfield was employed by Southern Classic Car Wash, located at 4264 Fort Henry Drive.

Whitfield was reportedly pulling a Ford F-150 out of a wash bay and into a drying area. While doing so, he allegedly hit a fellow employee, pushing the man forward and pinning his legs between the truck and a dirt embankment. The victim suffered injuries which were serious but not life-threatening and was transported by EMS to Holston Valley Medical Center.

A KPD report states that at the scene, Whitfield told an officer that he was prescribed several medications and consented to a blood draw. A check of his records reportedly revealed his license was suspended at the time due to a DUI conviction.

According to lab analysis by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the time of the crash Whitfield had five separate drugs in his system: Subutex, Buprenorphine, Norbuprenorphine, Nordiazepam and Clonazepam. Those lab results were submitted to the grand jury, netting a true bill against Whitfield.

Following his Monday arrest, Whitfield posted $5,000 bond and was released from the Sullivan County jail.

As previously reported last March, another employee at the same car wash hit a coworker with a vehicle just eight days later. According to Kingsport police, a lab analysis of that man’s blood revealed no intoxicants. Thus, no charges were filed.

At the time of that incident, the at-fault driver’s license was listed as being suspended. However, it was later determined that his license was in fact valid, with Kingsport police saying there had been a clerical error made by the state in his driving history.