Police say Church Hill murder captured by video surveillance

Bryan "Steven" Lawson, 33, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions court on one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony reckless endangerment in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife, Beth "Chandra"" Lawson, 40.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Friday Church Hill police responded to a shooting complaint at the couple's apartment at 914 Holliston Mills Road.

According to a report filed by CHPD Detective Ethan Mays, members of Hawkins County EMS determined that Chandra Lawson was deceased at the scene.

Steven Lawson was taken to the CHPD station to be interviewed where he reportedly waved his right to an attorney and gave officers consent to search the residence.

Mays then searched Apt. D-2 along with TBI agents and attorney general investigator Teddy Collinsworth.

"While conducting the search a home video surveillance system was discovered that was operational and actively recording," Mays stated in his report. "I and other law enforcement officers reviewed the recordings that revealed Bryan Steven Lawson firing a handgun, striking Beth Lawson as their 2.5-year-old son was beside of her while standing in the living room."

The video also reportedly reveals the couple were involved in a domestic dispute prior to the shooting.

CHPD Chief Mark Johnson told the Times-News Monday officers don’t know the reason for the domestic dispute.

During the argument Mrs. Lawson walks away from her husband, at which time he retrieved a handgun which was identified as a Taurus .45 caliber revolver.

“Several minutes passed between the time of the dispute, Mr. Lawson retrieving the firearm, and the time of the shooting,” Mays said. “The recording reveals that Mr. Lawson walked outside, and returned inside to retrieve the handgun and sit in a recliner. While sitting in the recliner Bryan conceals the handgun and Mrs. Lawson returns to the room with the child.”

Mays added, “Beth Lawson appears to argue with Bryan Lawson and strike him in the head with an open hand. He then fires the weapon from inside his pocket, striking Beth Lawson in the stomach.”

The video then reportedly shows Mrs. Lawson fall to the floor. Mr. Lawson then reportedly gets out of the recliner and stands over her while pointing the gun at her.

Johnson told the Times-News Monday he doesn’t know why there was a video surveillance system inside the residence, nor was there any other video footage which offered insight into the motive for the dispute or for the shooting.

As of Monday Lawson remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $250,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13.