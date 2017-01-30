KPD investigates rash of mower, trailer thefts

According to the Kingsport Police Department, the thefts have occurred at both business and private homes. On Jan. 23, a while male stole a 5 by 8 feet, mesh bottom trailer from Tractor Supply, 2206 Minnich Trail. He is believed to have been driving an 80s to early 90s faded blue Chevrolet Blazer, with "Chevrolet" printed in gold letters across the area of the rear hatch. The utility trailer was valued at $700.

During the overnight of Jan. 23 to 24, a $1,000 Craftsman riding mower was stolen from EZ Rental on East Stone Drive. Over the course of the following night, a utility trailer was taken from a home on Valleydale Drive.

On Wednesday night or Thursday morning, according to police, a tandem axle four-wheeled utility trailer was stolen from CGR tires on South Wilcox Drive. It was valued at more than $2,200.

The KPD says that at 8:30 Saturday night, a camera at Lowe's on West Stone Drive filmed two white men stealing a Troy-Bilt riding mower. They reportedly loaded it onto a utility trailer that was being pulled by a dark colored pickup, then fled the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle pictured in surveillance footage, or who may have information on the other incidents, is asked to contact Kingsport police. Detectives can be called at (423) 229-9429, while dispatch can be dialed at (423) 246-9111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online by visiting the Kingsport Police Department's “Citizen Feedback” forms : https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us

"In some of these incidents, the property owner had taken at least minimal steps to secure the property that was stolen, but that security measure was easily defeated," said KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton. "In other cases, the property that was stolen had been left completed unsecured. All property owners, whether they be a business or a private citizen, are encouraged to make themselves aware that thefts of this nature do occur from time to time, and they are strongly urged to secure easily portable property at the highest practical level."