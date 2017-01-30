Five charged in string of Kingsport vehicle thefts

Investigators report that three of the thefts are related, while the other is still being probed.

In the latter, Michael Goins, 25, of 421 Bay St., Mount Carmel, was arrested Thursday evening by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with reckless endangerment, motor vehicle theft, evading arrest, reckless driving, speeding, running two stop signs and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

According to Kingsport police, the car was stolen last Wednesday in an "apparent carjacking" near Cloud Apartments. According to an SCSO incident report, a BOLO (be on the lookout) had been issued for the 2001 Mercedes Benz E430. A deputy spotted the car, driven by Goins, at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday on Highway 394 in Blountville. During an attempted traffic stop, Goins reportedly fled onto Big Hollow Road.

A pursuit involving multiple other police units continued on to Buncombe Road, Feathers Chapel Road and back onto 394. On Highway 394, Goins allegedly reached speeds in excess of 90 mph and was observed passing motorists on the wrong side of the road. After turning onto Beaver Creek Road, Goins reportedly took Egypt Road and then Oakdale Road to reach Highway 11-E. There, according to police, he topped out at more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone in Piney Flats. When Goins turned onto Whitehead Road, officers lost contact.

The SCSO reports that shortly thereafter, another deputy found the Mercedes abandoned near the intersection of Warren Road and Allison Road. A woman walking nearby was questioned and allegedly admitted to being a passenger in the car, adding that Goins was driving. After a search, he was located in a nearby barn attempting to hide. He was arrested without further incident. Kingsport police are continuing to investigate the circumstances regarding the theft of the Mercedes.

The other three vehicle thefts in Kingsport are connected to each other, according to the Kingsport Police Department. On Jan. 12, a 2006 Ford Mustang was stolen from West Sullivan Street. Kingsport police say the owner was approached by two unknown people who asked if they could borrow his car. When their request was denied, they hopped inside the Mustang — reportedly left unlocked with keys in the ignition — and drove away.

On Jan. 22, the car was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Lynn Garden Drive. James Cheruk and his wife, Chelcee Cheruk, were asleep inside. A search also allegedly located a handgun and drug paraphernalia.Both were arrested for felony possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. James Cheruk was additionally charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

That same day, and prior to the Cheruks' arrest, the owner of a 2003 Mazda 6 reported a carjacking in downtown Kingsport. He claimed to have met Lauren Elizabeth Paugh, 24, on Facebook, and the pair agreed to meet in person.

When Paugh got into his vehicle, she allegedly instructed him to drive to a city gas station. Once there, two men got in the back seat, according to police, and demanded the victim to hand over his pocket knife and cell phone. They then made him exit the car and drove it away.

The KPD says they later learned that one of those male suspects was James Cheruk. Both he and Paugh have been charged in the incident with carjacking. The third suspect has yet to be identified, and the Mazda was later found abandoned in Bristol.

The latest incident occurred Saturday evening. The victim reported letting a woman borrow his 2008 Toyota Corolla, but she never returned it.

At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, officers spotted the car at Dogwood Terrace Apartments, 1921 Bowater Drive. Police say that standing by one open door of the vehicle was Chelcee Cheruk, while a man identified as Larry M. Palladino was at the other door. They were each arrested at the scene for felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigation into all the incidents is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPD at (423) 229-9429 or (423) 246-9111. Since the beginning of 2017, a total of 16 motor vehicle thefts have been reported to Kingsport police.

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton added: "Area residents are strongly urged to take some basic precautionary measures and use some good old fashioned common sense to help prevent these types of crimes from occurring, and in turn, avoid becoming a victim. Citizens are encouraged to never leave their vehicle unlocked when it is unattended, never leave the keys in the ignition unless they are actually in the driver’s seat, never loan their car to untrusted individuals and never give rides to strangers."