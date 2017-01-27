Man charged with killing Kingsport baby

James R. Casteel, 27, was arraigned Friday in Sullivan County Criminal Court in Blountville. More than two years ago, Casteel was arrested by the Kingsport Police Department for aggravated child abuse. Last month, a Sullivan County grand jury issued additional indictments of first-degree murder and filing a false report.

The actions stem from an incident in November of 2014 at 906 Riverside Ave. According to Kingsport police, Casteel and the child had been living in a shed with no running water for approximately two weeks. The KPD stated the boy’s mother, Amber N. Keys, was at the time jailed on unspecified charges.

Casteel was reportedly awakened by the child crying. He changed the baby’s diaper and fed him, but when the crying continued, according to police, Casteel shook the boy and threw him on a bed. Casteel is accused of then going to sleep, leaving the child unattended.

Approximately 12 hours later, Casteel’s mother found the baby in the storage building, lethargic with eyes rolling in the back of his head. She called 911 and the child was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center, then later to Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

A month after the incident Casteel was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. He has been jailed since that time on $75,000 bond.

Meanwhile, Matthew Casteel, aged 10 months, died in March of 2015.

According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Julie Canter, an autopsy performed locally was returned with an “undetermined” cause of death. Skeptical of the results they received, prosecutors continued investigating the case, while also seeking a second opinion from Knox County Medical Examiner Darinka Mileusnic.

In November, Mileusnic ruled the death a homicide, spurring Casteel’s indictment for first-degree murder. The false reporting charge against Casteel is for allegedly lying to Kingsport police about what had occurred. Citing upcoming court proceedings, Canter declined to comment on Casteel’s statements to investigators, or other specifics of the case.

Though the victim and suspect share the same last name, Canter says paternity tests determined that James Casteel is not the boy’s biological father. At the time of both the baby’s birth and alleged abuse, he was dating the child’s mother.

Casteel’s next court appearance is currently scheduled for April 11.